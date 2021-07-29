Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 over the last three months. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $760.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.