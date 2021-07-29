Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $185.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.46. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,232. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $125.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

