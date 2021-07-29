Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $6.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,816.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,494.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,118.15 and a 52-week high of $1,841.52.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

