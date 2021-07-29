Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce sales of $33.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $35.71 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 481,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.27.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

