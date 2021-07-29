Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 616,566 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

