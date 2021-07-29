Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.15). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($6.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($8.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

ASND stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 377,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,691. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

