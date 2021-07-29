Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Townsquare Media reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,591. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

