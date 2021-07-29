Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,995. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

