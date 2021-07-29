Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

