Zacks: Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,960. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

