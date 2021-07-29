Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report $90.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.37 million to $91.73 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $497.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.36 million to $550.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.52 million, with estimates ranging from $813.01 million to $944.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after buying an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after buying an additional 204,709 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.00.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.