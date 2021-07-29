Zacks: Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post sales of $9.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELYS stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 655,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

