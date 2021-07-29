Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report $136.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.80 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $554.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $592.37 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $612.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

VECO traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 471,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.41.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

