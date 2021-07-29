Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 86,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,153. The stock has a market cap of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

