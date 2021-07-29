Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $128.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $516.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 10,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

