Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $109.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 47,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

