Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $13.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 billion and the lowest is $13.14 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.