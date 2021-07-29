Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $13.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 billion and the lowest is $13.14 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.