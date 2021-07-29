Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

