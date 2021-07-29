Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

