Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $254.30 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.90 million, with estimates ranging from $270.54 million to $275.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock remained flat at $$28.96 during trading on Friday. 2,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,920. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

