Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $4.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings of $9.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.61 and the highest is $9.38. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 334.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $27.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $30.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.95 to $32.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $243.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

