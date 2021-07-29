Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93. Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $22.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $33.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $334.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

