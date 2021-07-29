Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 119,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,240,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YAC stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

