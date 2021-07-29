Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 26,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 598,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

