Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.70.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

DAO opened at $9.44 on Monday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

