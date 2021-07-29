Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 3,989.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

YLLXF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.