Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 3,989.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.
YLLXF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
