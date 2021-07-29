YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YASKY. Jefferies Financial Group cut YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKY traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.55.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.