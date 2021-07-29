Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

