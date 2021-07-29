Xuez Market Capitalization Tops $80,793.17 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $80,793.17 and approximately $34,969.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,102,529 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,096 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

