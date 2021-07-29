Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.94.

XMTR opened at $71.59 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

