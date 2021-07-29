XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XOMA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XOMA by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.84 million, a PE ratio of 178.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

