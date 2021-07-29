Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.43.

XLNX stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

