Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

