Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have commented on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,847. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

