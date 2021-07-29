Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

