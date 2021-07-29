X-CASH Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $28,459.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

