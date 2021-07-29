WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

