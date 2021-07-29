Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $477,919.51 and approximately $79,095.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.86 or 0.05774608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.43 or 0.01265631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00346873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00122276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00343757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00264761 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

