Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

