WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.20

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as low as $41.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 128,950 shares traded.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

