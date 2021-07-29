WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.20

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as low as $41.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 128,950 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.