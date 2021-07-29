WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.35

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406,646 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,510,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.