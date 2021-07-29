WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.35

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406,646 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,510,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

