Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $168.03 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.11 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

