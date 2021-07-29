Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

WLTW stock opened at $201.60 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

