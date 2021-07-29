Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,499 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,024% compared to the typical volume of 306 call options.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

