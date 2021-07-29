William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

EHC opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

