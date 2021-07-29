WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

WEX opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.