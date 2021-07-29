Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 927.3% in July

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3,332.20%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

