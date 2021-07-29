Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

