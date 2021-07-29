Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

