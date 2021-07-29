Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 262.1% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
