Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 262.1% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after buying an additional 121,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.